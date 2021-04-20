New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Now Covered by CLSA

Investment analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 9,646,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,706. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

