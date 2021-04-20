Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.