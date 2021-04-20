Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

