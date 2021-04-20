Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Up 3.1%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 150,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. Analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.