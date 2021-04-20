Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEXA. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

