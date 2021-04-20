Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,717. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

