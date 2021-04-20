NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

NXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

