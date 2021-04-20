NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

NHF stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.