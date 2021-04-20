NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
NHF stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.