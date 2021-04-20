NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

NYSE:BA opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.98. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.