NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

