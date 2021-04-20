NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,827 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.