NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,797.70 ($75.75).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

Shares of LON:NXT traded down GBX 92 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,112 ($105.98). 334,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,789. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,865.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,368 ($109.33).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

