NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NiSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in NiSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NiSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NI opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

