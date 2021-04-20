Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.57. 17,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,507,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
