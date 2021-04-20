Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.57. 17,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,507,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

