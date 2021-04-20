Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Update

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Noble Roman’s has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

