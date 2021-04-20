Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.33

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 100.2% higher against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $10,064.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Noku

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

