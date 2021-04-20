Norges Bank Invests $30.74 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 421,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,742,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

