Norges Bank Makes New $32.62 Million Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 177,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.90. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $188.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

