Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 767,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

