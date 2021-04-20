Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 501,082 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 501,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,089,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Spire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of SR opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

