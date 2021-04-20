Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 747,119 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 747,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,303,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.31% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

KTB opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

