North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 80,975 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,965. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.