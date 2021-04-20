North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 155,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 526,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $255.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.