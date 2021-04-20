North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $177.89. 4,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

