North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,356 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 171,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

