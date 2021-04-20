North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $28.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,273.80. 24,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,489. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,869.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

