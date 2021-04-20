North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,065. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.