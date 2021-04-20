Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Insider Acquires £45,600 in Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) insider Stephen Yapp acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.35. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.92 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.