Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

