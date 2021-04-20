Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $259,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

