Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 501,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

BOCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.