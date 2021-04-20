Northern Trust Corp Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $314.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

EVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.