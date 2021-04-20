Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHM stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

