Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,435 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

