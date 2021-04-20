Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NYSE VLRS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

