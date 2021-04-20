Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NTRS opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

