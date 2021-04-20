Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NWBI opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

