NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

