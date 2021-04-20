NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 71.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWE opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

