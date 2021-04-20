Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

