NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NUSC opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

