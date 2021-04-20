Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Ebix worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ebix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ebix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $892.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

