Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

