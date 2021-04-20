Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBSI stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

