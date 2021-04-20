Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Tenneco worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $4,037,187.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,114,571 shares of company stock worth $140,263,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.