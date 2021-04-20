Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

