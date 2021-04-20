Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 90,934 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 379,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.29, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,074 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

