NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.39. 65,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.