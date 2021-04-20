NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $614.47 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.33 and a 200-day moving average of $540.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

