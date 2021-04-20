Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,468,963 shares of company stock worth $404,774,151 in the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.