Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $252,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 60.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 171,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

